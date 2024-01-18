"The product is complete trash," "This is why it's failing" - Fans are utterly disappointed with AEW; slam Tony Khan

Wrestling fans have expressed their disappointment with AEW on social media, criticizing the company's president, Tony Khan.

A recent post on X shared by user Julian Weeks revealed that AEW's flagship show, Dynamite, has been unable to draw viewership of a million and over for nearly a year. The information elicited harsh responses from fans who critiqued the current product and the creative decisions made by Tony Khan, who acts as the primary booker for the company.

Expand Tweet

Weeks's tweet also mentioned that the last episode of Dynamite to have reached an average viewership of a million was an episode that aired on February 22, 2023. Fans put forward their explanations regarding the program's failure to attract more viewers, with many panning the show's content.

Expand Tweet

Many users laid the blame on Tony Khan and his decision-making when it came to booking matches, creating storylines, and producing weekly television. Others critiqued the inadequate booking of the women's division and the general oversaturation of AEW's programming.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Khan responds to these opinions and whether he focuses on any of the shortcomings and valid criticisms raised concerning AEW and its production.

The Devil angle in AEW was "atrocious," according to wrestling veteran

A veteran wrestler and former WCW talent shared his brutal critique of AEW's recent storyline about the mysterious Devil figure whose goons had been wreaking havoc on the roster.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno commented that the angle surrounding the figure wearing former AEW World Champion MJF's stolen Devil mask was very poorly executed. He called into question its underlying tonal inconsistency:

"The whole thing about The Devil angle... it's supposed to be like a serious angle, but they did all the silliness with the guy with the neck brace... and they're making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stuff... In retrospect, if you go back and look at what all these characters are doing over the two months, this angle looks atrocious... The way they built this with all the silly stuff that they were doing... And I said it seemed like they were waiting for Cole to get better enough to do the reveal, which is kind of what this came across as because he was out for a while with the ankle." (1:07-1:53)

Inferno also shared the view that the reveal of Adam Cole being the Devil did not land perfectly since the storyline had been dragging on for some time, and fans had already guessed the revelation before World's End:

"When people kind of realized who it was going to be... and this is so stupid from the dumb AEW fans online, they were going 'Sometimes the most obvious answer can be the best one,' so now when you are doing a mystery... when you are dragging a story this long, it's supposed to be a surprise. Like, 'Oh, I didn't think of that,' but everybody was thinking it was going to be Adam Cole. [And] it was." (2:33-2:57)

Cole unmasked himself as the Devil at World's End when he revealed Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Wardlow as the henchmen who had been terrorizing MJF and others on the roster. The stable, which has come to be known as the Undisputed Kingdom, laid out MJF after the latter lost the world title to Samoa Joe.

Will the Undisputed Kingdom hold all the gold in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here