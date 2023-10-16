"The real God of pro wrestling is me" - WWE veteran takes credit for Kenny Omega's 4-month singles losing streak

A WWE veteran has taken credit for Kenny Omega's recent four-month singles losing streak, asserting himself as the God of pro wrestling. The veteran in question is none other than Don Callis.

Callis betrayed Omega this past May on Dynamite when he faced Jon Moxley in a steel cage match. Since then, the WWE veteran has been in a feud with Omega, and the boos for him have been increasing week after week.

Despite Omega's previous dominance, his singles performance has gone downhill since, suffering defeats at the hands like Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita in the high stake matches. While he has managed to win some matches in tag team bouts, his singles run for the past few months has been rather miserable.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Callis declared himself the most successful person in wrestling and took credit for Kenny Omega's losing streak.

"What I am is the most successful person right now in professional wrestling, because I have done all of this without putting myself at risk, or others in my family. And we've only scratched the surface. Kenny Omega hasn't won a match in 12 weeks? When has that ever happened? That's because of me. The real God of pro wrestling was never Kenny Omega. The real God of pro wrestling is me," he said. (H/T - Wrestling.Inc)

While it remains to be seen what's next in the feud between the former friends, recently, Chris Jericho has also been added to the mix in this feud. He and Omega managed to defeat the team of Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher.

However, they were attacked by Will Hobbs after, who seems to have aligned himself with Callis's faction.

Current AEW World Champion MJF sends warning to Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega received a cryptic warning from current champion MJF, hinting at his record-breaking title reign.

In a recent episode of Being The Elite, MJF issued a warning to Omega, after praising The Young Bucks. He leaned in close to Omega, and whispered in his ear:

"26 days you fu*king b*tch," said MJF. (01:46 - 01:50)

Check out the episode below:

With Omega's record-breaking 346-day reign now threatened by MJF's 320-day reign, it remains to be seen whether he decides to challenge Maxwell for his title.

What are your thoughts about Omega's singles losing streak? Sound off in the comments section below.