"26 days you fu*king b*tch" - Top AEW star has a cryptic warning for Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently received a cryptic warning from a top All Elite Wrestling Star. The star in question is MJF.

During the most recent edition of Being The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) were seen conversing in a room. Omega was applying an ice pack to his head following his beatdown at the hands of Don Callis' family during the recent episode of Dynamite. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) then entered the room.

The Elite were alarmed at first, but The Devil assured them he came in good faith and praised them. The Salt of the Earth hugged Nick and Matt Jackson and called them the best tag team in the world. He then came close to Kenny Omega and whispered in his ear:

"26 days you fu*king b*tch," said MJF. (01:46 - 01:50)

After that, the Salt of the Earth left the room. The Bucks praised MJF for his behavior and left, too. Omega was left sitting in the room, confused and pondering Maxwell's 26-day remark.

Kenny Omega was the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, with a title reign of 346 days. The current champion, MJF, had completed 320 days as of last week's Dynamite (i.e. when that scene from BTE was shot) and was thus 26 days away from breaking The Best Bout Machine's record. This was likely why The Devil uttered that vicious warning in Omega's ear.

AEW star MJF can become WWE Champion in less than a year, claims Freddie Prinze Jr.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the hottest rising stars in professional wrestling and has achieved a lot in a short period. At 27 years old, he is the top champion in All Elite Wrestling and boasts exceptional in-ring and promo skills.

Speaking on Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. said MJF would be a world champion within a year of joining WWE due to his skillset.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, how high do you think he could go in WWE? To the top? U.S.? I.C.? For me, it's easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company," Prinze Jr. said. ( H/T - Wrestling Inc )

