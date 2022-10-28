"The reason I ended up in AEW" - Popular star credits Billy Gunn with transformative career on promotion

AEW star Billy Gunn has apparently been the inspiration for KiLynn King joining Tony Khan's Promotion.

The former WWE star was hired by the Jacksonville-based Promotion right in the first year of the company, 2019. Despite initially entering as a coach, Billy Gunn went on to have several matches and form the stable 'Gunn Club' with his two sons, Colten and Austin Gunn.

Billy Gunn has also been the catalyst in convincing KiLynn King to join Tony Khan's roster. The 26-year-old star recently appeared in an interview with Love Wrestling, where she spoke about her relationship with the WWE veteran.

“He’s the reason I ended up in AEW. He was the one who sent me the text messages and say, ‘Hey, where you at? I want them to meet you’. And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure’. Obviously, the rest is history. Fast forward two and a half years later, and that text messages changed my life. So he might be big, and scary, and intimidating. But, he’s the sweetest person I’ve ever met.” [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

KiLynn King's last match in AEW was on the 24th August edition of Dynamite, where she faced Britt Baker in a losing effort. It remains to be seen what is next for her in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Billy Gunn is no longer a part of the Gunn Club in AEW

While the veteran star founded the Gunn Club with his sons, he was subsequently removed from the faction.

The betrayal occurred during a special Dynamite episode titled 'House of the Dragon', where Billy was taken down by his own sons in a surprise attack. The Acclaimed rushed into the ring to make the save and stop the beatdown.

Following the incident, Billy Gunn allied himself with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. He has been a part of the stable ever since, appearing alongside the reigning AEW tag team champions during their matches.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE veteran in the coming weeks.

