"The record is circled in red"- QT Marshall on potentially reaching a rare milestone in AEW 

AEW star QT Marshall recently took to Twitter to declare a potential upcoming achievement while also explaining why he should be classified as successful.

While QT Marshall is more of a coach than an active wrestler in the All Elite scene, he has wrestled in plenty of matches. The 36-year-old star has also gone up against prominent stars in the industry like CM Punk. However, he has lost a significant share of his matches, resulting in him being considered a mid-card wrestler.

However, the New Jersey-born performer doesn't think of himself as unsuccessful. In a recent tweet, Marshall explained that he had more wins than losses, showcasing his 42-35 record in a photo. He further disclosed that he was expecting a '50 wins' trophy from All Elite Wrestling.

"Let the record show QT doesn’t s**k!” The “record” is circled in red. Basic math - Winning more matches than losing is why I don’t s**k. I can’t wait to receive my 50 wins trophy from @AEW Hopefully it’s in NJ like how the “chosen ones” get to celebrate in their hometowns!" QT Marshall tweeted.

While the Factory leader is not at the 50-win milestone yet, it seems quite achievable for him in the near future. Fans will have to keep an eye out to see how QT celebrates the event.

QT Marshall recently responded to being knocked out by Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dark: Elevation

In an earlier episode of Dark: Elevation, Minoru Suzuki delivered a devastating elbow punch to QT Marshall, which knocked the All Elite star out cold.

While the punch looked painful, Marshall was quick to post a tweet, proclaiming that he was perfectly fine. The Factory leader also stated that Dr. Michael Sampson, AEW's ringside doctor, had commended him for his resiliency.

QT Marshall definitely has an important role to play in Tony Khan's company, considering that he acts as a trainer to a number of wrestlers on the All Elite roster. While he has not had a significant in-ring career yet, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is in store for the Factory leader.

