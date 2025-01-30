The Rock blatantly mocked on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar was in action against a long-time rival on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The athlete in question, Ricochet, notably referenced The Rock at one point during the match.

The heated rivalry between The One and Only and Swerve Strickland began last year and escalated after Ricochet attacked the former AEW World Champion with scissors. It will culminate in a singles bout between the two next week on Dynamite. This Wednesday, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion prepared for the bout by squaring off against another veteran high-flyer who shares history with Strickland: AR Fox.

Ahead of his match on the January 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet revealed that The New Flavor was forbidden from interfering in his bout against Fox, at the risk of losing his scheduled match against Ricochet in Atlanta. The Human Highlight Reel found a worthy opponent in The Whole Foxin' Show, with the latter matching Ricochet's athleticism with his high-flying skills and experience.

Trending

However, The Highlight of the Night mounted some innovative offense, including a take on The Rock's legendary maneuver, The People's Elbow, which he executed by performing The Final Boss' signature taunt but replacing the elbow drop with a standing moonsault.

After this mockery, Ricochet defeated Fox by planting him with the Vertigo.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Future of Flight will be similarly successful against Swerve Strickland next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback