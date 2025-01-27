Ricochet to bribe 45-year-old star to help him pin Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite? Potential twist explored

Ricochet is set for a major contest this week on Dynamite against Swerve Strickland, and with no escape, he may need all the help he can get. Could he end up enlisting the help of a popular AEW name to get the upper hand on his rival?

Prince Nana has been closely associated with Swerve and is even considered to be his "family." A few months ago, the former AEW World Champion was asked to choose between Nana and joining the Hurt Syndicate, and he chose the former.

To ensure his win, Ricochet could target Prince Nana and either bribe or force him to take his side for the match. However, given how loyal he is to his "boss, " it seems less likely that the 45-year-old can be swayed by money. The former WWE high-flyer could convince him with reason or blackmail.

Nana could cost Swerve the match on Dynamite, in what would be a heartbreaker of a moment. There is also the chance of the former United States Champion simply dangling the carrot in front of the two, and playing mind games on their trust in one another, with him having no concrete plans of getting the veteran to go to his side.

Ricochet threatened Prince Nana on Dynamite last week

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland was in action against AR Fox, and as usual, he had Prince Nana by his side at ringside.

At a point in the match, the Human Highlight Reel came out with the golden scissors in hand and was seemingly aiming to strike Swerve once more with a cheap shot, but Nana saw this and scared him away, metal pipe in hand. He even chased the former WWE Superstar all the way backstage.

While this was going on, this allowed Swerve to focus on Fox and put him away, earning him a victory. Post-match, cameras panned backstage as Ricochet was seen having Nana cornered, as he had his scissors pointed at the veteran's throat. He threatened him and asked him to relay a message to his boss, before letting him go.

It seems now that this version of Ricochet is not one to be messed with, and Swerve Strickland will need to take him much more seriously. However, the former may have to take extra precautions as Strickland is still one of the most dangerous men in AEW.

