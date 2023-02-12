The Rock has a hilarious reaction to popular AEW star's post about "meeting" him

The Rock is the WWE Superstar who paved the way for other wrestlers to try their luck in Hollywood. The People's Champion had a hilarious reaction to AEW star John Silver claiming to have recently met him.

The Dark Order member has been absent from AEW Television. Although he has been wrestling weekly Dark Elevation, Silver last wrestled on AEW TV in the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage back in December.

John Silver recently visited the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York. He shared a photo from there along with The Rock's wax statue claiming to have met The Great One himself.

"Really nice meeting you @TheRock, real cool guy but doesn’t talk much," John Silver tweeted.

The eight-time WWE Champion replied to the AEW star jokingly, claiming to have also met the Hollywood megastar.

"Yeah I met the Rock too. Great guy, smells awesome, super intelligent, wonderful dirty joke teller, trusted handshake and and can look constipated when drunk," The Rock tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

WWE CCO Triple H revealed why The Rock won't be at WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has been leading The Bloodline for over two years as the Undisputed World Champion. For a long period of time, the wrestling world was in the belief that The Great One was going to be the only one to dethrone The Head of The Table.

During the Post-Show press conference after this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE CCO Triple H addressed why The Rock will not be able to compete at this year's WrestleMania.

Hunter mentioned that The Great One taking part in the show is just not in the current plans for the event. The Game also said that at the same time, the door is still open and if he can make it to the event, he will do everything in his power to make it happen.

“So I know for him, and I know his family and background and everything. If he could be here for WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it… But I don’t think it’s just in the cards,” Triple H said.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match and thus will be challenging the Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns has one last hurdle to cross by the name of Sami Zayn before heading to the grand stage. The match will take place next week at The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

