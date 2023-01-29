What did Triple H say about The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 39 status?

Triple H recently shed light on The Rock’s WWE return status. The Brahma Bull has been rumored to be in a WrestleMania program for over two years but nothing conclusive has come out of the situation.

WWE fans believed The Rock was putting them off the trail by citing his busy schedule, thus being left disappointed when he didn’t show up at the Royal Rumble event. To clear the air, Triple H himself took the task of updating the WWE Universe on The Rock’s return.

During the Royal Rumble post-show conference, WWE’s Chief Content Officer gave his honest opinion on The Rock’s status for WrestleMania Hollywood. He claimed that the program “is not in the cards.”

“So I know for him, and I know his family and background and everything.. if he could be here for WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it… But I don’t think it’s just in the cards.”

WWE does keep an eye on The People’s Champion, fully aware that he could be ready to pop up whenever he gets the time.

“We always have conversations with him because he loves it (wrestling) so much… This is his home. He’s an open invitation, we didn’t lock the door,(and) he can come through anytime he wants, but he is incredibly busy." (49:30 - 50:43)

The Rock has massive respect for the business. Triple H understands that The Brahma Bull wouldn’t want to return to wrestling unless he absolutely commits to it.

Another aspect hindering Rocky’s return is his fitness. As reported by Dave Meltzer, the deadline for WrestleMania Hollywood is approaching soon. The report further stated that The Brahma Bull may not have time to get into the kind of shape to main event a match with Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania Hollywood: Roman Reigns has daring words for The Rock after addressing his return status

Headline Planet @headlineplanet First Look: Roman Reigns appears for interview + plays Password with Claire Danes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (press pics by Todd Owyoung/NBC) headlineplanet.com/home/2023/01/2… First Look: Roman Reigns appears for interview + plays Password with Claire Danes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (press pics by Todd Owyoung/NBC) headlineplanet.com/home/2023/01/2… https://t.co/YMlxGYnHTz

Before his Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns acknowledged the buzz on The Rock’s return on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon. The Head of the Table believed it would be difficult for the 50-year old to train for a high-profile match, let alone take a beating from him.

“I believe he just came out with a statement saying he’s not going to be ready in time… That’s number one, Dwayne,” Reigns said. “When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

The Tribal Chief added another win to his tally at the Alamodome. He smashed Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The victory came at a cost though, as Sami Zayn finally deferred to the good side.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes