The Rock and John Cena seemingly called out in fiery AEW rant 

A former WWE Champion dropped subtle jabs during this week's AEW Dynamite. His words seemingly hinted towards WWE's top stars, The Rock and John Cena.

The star in question is Jon Moxley. During the March 26 edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland met in the ring ahead of their upcoming AEW World Championship match at the Dynasty event. During their verbal exchange, Moxley took some indirect shots at WWE.

At one point, the Purveyor of Violence claimed that wrestling had been taken over by celebrities, billionaires, talent agencies, and Instagram kids. This was an indirect reference to the current WWE regime.

Jon Moxley could have been pointing toward celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who became a member of the TKO Board of Directors last year and has significant influence in the company now, and John Cena, who aligned with The Final Boss at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and is a huge star in Hollywood, too.

Furthermore, Mox's remarks could refer to WWE partnering with Endeavor and Netflix. Lastly, he also took shots at WWE's heavy use of influencers and celebrities like Logan Paul and IShowSpeed to enhance their wrestling product.

This week, there has been a verbal exchange between WWE and AEW, with the stars of both companies taking shots at each other. As the war continues between both companies, it will be interesting if WWE retaliates to the latest jabs taken at Dynamite.

