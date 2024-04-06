The Rock mentions top AEW personality at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The Rock named an AEW star during the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. The star being mentioned is Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. He is a 16-time WWE champion and broke many records in the business during his magnificent career.

Ric Flair joined AEW in October 2023, purportedly as a gift to Sting ahead of his retirement at AEW Revolution. He played a major role in the storyline and also in the match. His last appearance in the promotion took place at Revolution pay-per-view, where he interfered to save Sting in his final match.

At this year's Hall of Fame ceremony, The Rock inducted his grandmother, Lia Maivia, to headline the event. During his speech, he talked about how she was the first women's wrestling promoter and listed her numerous other accolades.

The Final Boss also said that huge promoters like Vince McMahon would send their wrestlers to her for training. He then went on to name stars like Ric Flair as one of the stars who were sent for training.

The crowd erupted with "Woo" chants after The Rock acknowledged him.

It remains to be seen when will Ric Flair make his AEW return.

