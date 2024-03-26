The Rock receives a stern warning from Cody Rhodes’ wife after brutal attack on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, sent a firm warning to The Rock after he attacked The American Nightmare on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Brandi is a former AEW star who worked for the Jacksonville-based company for three years, along with her husband. After wrestling a handful of matches, she left the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022 along with her husband.

The Final Boss made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of RAW during Cody Rhodes' opening segment, whispered some words to him, and exited the ring.

Later, during the main event of the show, Jey Uso defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a chaotic match. The bout saw The Bloodline making their way through the crowd, and Cody, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre later interrupted the match as well.

After the match was over, the camera showed Cody taking out Jimmy Uso. Suddenly, The Rock appeared out of nowhere and viciously attacked The American Nightmare. The Brahma Bull assaulted Cody all around the backstage area and repeated, "Look at you now." He also punched Rhodes and showed off the blood on his knuckles.

Following the ruthless attack, Brandi Rhodes took to X/Twitter and warned The Brahma Bull to keep his security detail tight at WrestleMania XL.

"He better keep his security detail tight at Mania. That's all."

Check out her tweet below:

Fans are wondering if Brandi has teased to take revenge on The People's Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

