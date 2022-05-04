AEW star set to appear as a legendary wrestler in The Rock's NBC sitcom

The Rock's biopic-styled sitcom has treated many fans to some incredible scenes that are based on the star's real life. In a recent tweet, AEW's Colt Cabana revealed that he will be appearing on the show as the legendary Brooklyn Brawler.

Young Rock, as the sitcom is titled, has featured a slew of legendary wrestlers as the story followed The Rock into WWE. These include The Undertaker, Mankind, and even Steve Austin (as The Ringmaster). While modern fans might not recall The Brooklyn Brawler, Colt Cabana bears a striking resemblance to the legend.

In his Twitter post, Cabana posted an image of himself in costume. His new acting venture could also be why the star has not appeared on AEW in some time.

"I’ll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite’s episode of The Young Rock on NBC. Join me after on http://Twitch.tv/ColtCabana and for a fun q&a." - Cabana tweeted.

Colt Cabana @ColtCabana



"I'll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite's episode of The Young Rock on NBC. Join me after on Twitch.tv/ColtCabana and for a fun q&a"

The Rock's sitcom might end up featuring other AEW stars in the future. Fans of the show will have to keep a keen eye out to see when the next All Elite star pops up again.

Bully Ray believes MJF could have mic skills that rival The Rock

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, the veteran wrestler named a few young stars he'd like to start a hypothetical promotion with. The legend then picked out Hook, Austin Theory, and MJF. The former Dudley brother then reasoned that MJF could accomplish what the Brama Bull had on the mic.

"If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it's MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone," Bully Ray said. - (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



I now join the likes of winners such as Ric Flair,Dusty Rhodes,Sting,Shawn Michaels,Steve Austin,The Rock,Eddie Guerrero,John Cena,and my best friend Chris Jericho.



Im just getting started.



"This award has been around since 1980. I now join the likes of winners such as Ric Flair,Dusty Rhodes,Sting,Shawn Michaels,Steve Austin,The Rock,Eddie Guerrero,John Cena,and my best friend Chris Jericho. Im just getting started. Catch my charisma this Wednesday on @AEW"

While there may never be a star as electrifying as Dwayne Johnson, the new generation looks promising with wrestlers like MJF. Perhaps one day, Friedman might even have his own "Young MJF" show?

