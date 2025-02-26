The Rock's WWE endgame after Cody Rhodes confrontation analyzed by AEW star

An AEW star looked back at The Rock's shocking segment with Cody Rhodes a few days ago on Friday Night SmackDown. Upon analyzing this, it seems that he has come to a conclusion regarding their future plans.

During the show, The Final Boss came out and addressed the crowd before calling out The American Nightmare. He spoke about them putting their past aside after WrestleMania XL, and how they've formed a better bond. He then threw a curveball at everyone by saying how he wanted Rhodes to be "his champion," which many felt was a sign that he wanted him to sell out the WWE Universe and work for and under him directly.

On his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett noted how he felt that this segment would ultimately lead to a match featuring The Rock. He wasn't sure how this was going to play out but he acknowledged how this was able to get the world talking.

"Yes, I think he's going to wrestle. How we get there, I'm not exactly sure, but I think that's part of why me and you are discussing this. I didn't watch it real time, but catching up on it and putting the pieces of puzzle together, because they put out little news bits and pieces of it. But man, it's got the world talking. The soul and not the belt, and, 'What are they doing? Oh my gosh, is this good for Cody? Is this not good for Cody? Where Cena fit into this? Where's this going to go?'"

He then gave credit to The Rock and how at the end of the day, he was able to shake up the entire wrestling world. Jarrett was looking forward to seeing how this all played out before WrestleMania 41.

"I know there are positives and negatives about the whole segment, but at the end of the day, I don't know if you can call him the biggest box office attraction in the world, he's certainly up there. We're talking about a guy who's a third generation in this industry. Again, I'm just going back to: It lifts the entire industry so far out of the stratosphere of what the online bickering may or may not be. I absolutely love it. It is good for all of wrestling, no matter how you slice it and dice it. [...] We've got a lot of TV to go [before WrestleMania]." [H/T - Fightful]

Former WWE veteran believes The Rock may be leaning into an authority role

During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, veteran Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the segment.

He talked about how he agreed with the notion that The Rock was acting like a bit of Vince McMahon. He added to that and said that he was there as an evil boss, and he fulfilled his goal of disrupting the show. Dreamer found no fault with this, as he did have the authority to do so.

"I know what he's doing, and I understand, and even, we have had a caller already call in and be like, 'He's channeling a bit of Vince McMahon,' when it was corporate Vince. He's also being an evil boss, and I get, 'Hey, I announced WrestleMania [42], and I heel-ed the people a little bit; I babyfaced people a little bit.' He literally told you he was coming on the show to disrupt things. So, he's doing that, and your boss can do that," Dreamer said. [From 11:23 to 11:56]

This appearance has seemingly changed the landscape of WWE. It now feels like no one knows for sure what'll come next with The Rock coming into the picture. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

