WWE veteran defends The Rock's actions on SmackDown

The Rock and Cody Rhodes came face to face on last week's WWE SmackDown. Although many disliked the segment, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has claimed he understands Dwayne Johnson's actions.

During the February 21st SmackDown episode, Dwayne Johnson had a promo segment with Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss cited his position as a member of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings and declared his desire for The American Nightmare to become "his champion."

Many fans felt the segment between the two WWE Superstars was excessively long and that Johnson's late insertion into WrestleMania 41 plans was unfair. Some critics argued that The Great One's involvement overshadowed the established storylines and built-up tension leading to The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer defended The People's Champion's actions, noting he understood the intent behind them. The veteran pointed out that The Rock's behavior resembled both corporate Vince McMahon and an "evil boss."

"I know what he's doing, and I understand, and even, we have had a caller already call in and be like, 'He's channeling a bit of Vince McMahon,' when it was corporate Vince. He's also being an evil boss, and I get, 'Hey, I announced WrestleMania [42], and I heel-ed the people a little bit; I babyfaced people a little bit.' He literally told you he was coming on the show to disrupt things. So he's doing that, and your boss can do that," Dreamer said. [From 11:23 to 11:56]

The Rock is set to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

During the segment on the Friday night show, The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment also claimed that he wanted Cody Rhodes' soul. The Undisputed WWE Champion looked confused and lost at Dwayne Johnson's request.

However, The Rock told The American Nightmare that the latter could take his time to think about the offer.

The Final Boss said he would meet Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber at the Rogers Centre on March 1 in the hope of getting an answer from the 39-year-old.

