The Rock finally reveals what he wants from Cody Rhodes and it's not the WWE Title

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 22, 2025 03:23 GMT
In what was undoubtedly the most confusing promo you will see in a while, The Rock finally revealed to Cody Rhodes what he wants from him - and it isn't the WWE Title.

The Final Boss told Cody Rhodes that he is a great WWE Champion, but he wants him to be his champion. He emphasized how big a deal is by reminding him of his position as a director on the TKO Board.

Admittedly, the promo made little sense as he went on a tangent, talking about Moana 2 crossing the billion-dollar mark at the box office. But in the meat of the promo, The Rock admitted to politicking and speaking to Triple H to get a dream match against Roman Reigns - only for Cody to hijack that by telling him to take a walk.

It continued to get convoluted and confusing, but The Rock made his message clear—he wanted "that" and pointed to Cody Rhodes. While it looked like the WWE Championship, he confirmed to Cody that it wasn't the title he wanted—he wanted his soul.

He seemed to respect the fact that Cody slapped him, took what was his, and drilled down the point by saying that he could make Cody an even bigger star than he is - and The Great One wants that for him.

Not only this, but The Final Boss will be in Toronto at the Elimination Chamber

Edited by Angana Roy
