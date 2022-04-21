AEW announcer Dasha Gonzalez revealed that she received a heartfelt message from The Rock after appearing on The Titan Games.

Dwyane Johnson hosted The Titan Games, a sports competition reality show. The series ran for two seasons and Gonzalez made an appearance in 2020. WWE star Robert Stone was the only other competitor from the wrestling industry who took part in the show.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Dasha Gonzalez expressed her disbelief at receiving such high praise from The Rock.

“Two or three months later, I got a message from him saying how proud he was of me and how hard I worked. I honestly just couldn’t believe that he would take time out of his day to send me like a two minute message. That’s what kind of a stand up guy The Rock is.” - Gonzalez said.

The Titan Games @nbctitangames 🦴 The victory is a little sweeter when your favorite furry friend is there to greet you afterwards, right @Sir_Jumps_Alot The victory is a little sweeter when your favorite furry friend is there to greet you afterwards, right @Sir_Jumps_Alot? 😁 🦴 https://t.co/iA1RV75fkn

Gonzalez also stated that Johnson personally thanked her for representing wrestling in the show.

“He thanked me for representing wrestling. He said ‘It’s so good to have somebody like you representing the wrestling industry and not giving up. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. You gave it your all.’ I felt like I did it and it was nice to see that he recognized that and everyone there recognized that, I’m so grateful for it.” - Gonzalez said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Want to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

The Rock once praised and encouraged AEW star, John Silver

Earlier this month, Dark Order's John Silver took to Twitter to share an image of himself posing with The Rock's energy drink, ZOA. The legendary wrestler founded the brand alongside his ex-wife. Naturally, Silver raised one eyebrow and noted that he was trying to be like Johnson.

Johnson responded to Silver, encouraging the Dark Order member while advertising his own product.

Johnson seems to be an avid AEW supporter and, to this day, still a wrestling fan. While WWE and AEW compete in the ratings, their stars still maintain mutual respect and even friendship.

Were you a fan of The Rock's show on NBC? Sound off in the comments below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Pratik Singh