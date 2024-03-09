The Rock surprisingly references major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

The Rock surprisingly referenced a major AEW star during his segment on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The star in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

The People's Champion was alongside The Bloodline as they went face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the first time since the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event. The four men were present on the show to address their potential tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

The Rock talked about Cody Rhodes' family. He mentioned how his sister was a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and how his brother was a "Future Hall of Famer." This was a reference to Dustin Rhodes, who is currently competing as a member of the AEW roster.

Expand Tweet

The Rock then looked at the age gap between The American Nightmare and his brother and claimed that due to their age gap, this meant that the former's birth was a mistake. This then prompted Cody to retaliate and finally hit The Brahma Bull with a slap of his own.

Tensions are high between both sides, and it seems that this will continue until WrestleMania XL, as Rollins and Cody have accepted the challenge for the tag team match.

Who do you think will come out on top? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE