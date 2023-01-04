"The snake sh*t on your chest" - WWE legend recalls CM Punk's joke that had 4-time World Champion 'bursting'

CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the best talkers in the business, with his vocal talents revered in both AEW and WWE. Also from those two promotions, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recalled a time when Punk had Jon Moxley "bursting".

Roberts has endured health and substance issues throughout his storied career. But he has made a sensational and inspirational comeback and remains in wrestling with AEW. He may share a locker room with them now, but Roberts made one of his first major returns to the business in a segment with CM Punk and Jon Moxley for WWE in 2014.

Recalling the segment during The Snake Pit, Roberts revealed what Punk said to Mox, which had the former WWE Champion "grinning from ear to ear".

“CM Punk tells Mox ‘the snake’s s**t on your chest.’ And Mox is just f**ing bursting. He’s grinning from ear to ear. He couldn’t hold it.” (H/T SEScoops)

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 On Old School RAW on January 6, 2014 from Baltimore, Jake Roberts makes his return to WWE On Old School RAW on January 6, 2014 from Baltimore, Jake Roberts makes his return to WWE https://t.co/yWaVS8AeVz

During the segment, Jake Roberts returned to join CM Punk against the Shield. Jake's signature snake was released on Moxley to close out the angle. Punk and Moxley wrestled for the AEW title throughout 2022.

Lance Archer would like to work with the WWE legend again in AEW

In AEW, Jake Roberts has worked with the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer. The WWE legend stood by Archer when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing 2020.

Archer recently confirmed that he would love to have 'The Snake' back by his side now that he has his health back in order.

"I would love to still be with Jake. He's worked on his health. He's gotten his health under control, he was recently in San Antonio talking with the company and they are happy with where he's at and what he's doing. It could be a great part," Lance Archer said.

Archer has not been featured himself since losing in the World Title Eliminator Tournament, and has at times expressed frustration with his position in the company.

