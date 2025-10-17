"The same thing with AEW"- Hall of Famer on whether WWE has improved with storytelling through matches or not (Exclusive)

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently compared his time during WWE and his current time with the All Elite promotion. He had high praise to sing about Tony Khan's company and said that AEW is a more exciting place to be at rather than WWE. He further went on to explain his reason behind the statement.

Bryan said that the Stamford-based promotion relies more on drama outside of wrestling to build their storylines, whereas AEW prefers more of in-ring storytelling. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter was present on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time, with Teddy Long and co-host Mac Davis on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Mac stated that while he agreed with Danielson's reason for the most part, but has seen a change in WWE's way of storytelling through matches. He asked whether Bill felt so as well, and he stated that it depends weekly, which is the same case with All Elite Wrestling as well.

"Depends [on] what they're booking that night. It runs hot and cold that way. You can't say every week it's going to be like this. And the same thing with AEW." Bill Apter said.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed with Bill's take and stated that how a storyline would develop is unpredictable.

"Yeah, this is unpredictable. You don't ever know. It's unpredictable. I tell Mac that all the time," Teddy Long agreed.

It seems that Danielson is speaking from his own experience of WWE under Vince McMahon, but things have taken a huge change under the creative leadership of Triple H. The company now puts more focus on wrestling than it used to in the past, and the in-ring storytelling has become an interesting aspect to watch under the new creative regime.

