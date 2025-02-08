"The two top spears in wrestling" - Tony Khan makes bold claim about Cope and major AEW star

AEW CEO Tony Khan never shies away from putting over his All Elite talent. Khan has once again praised The Rated-R Superstar Cope (fka Edge) and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley by claiming that both stars have the two top Spears in professional wrestling.

Bobby Lashley and Cope are veterans in professional wrestling. Both stars came tp AEW with an incredible resume. The Rated-R Superstar joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and went on to capture the TNT Championship two-times. Bobby Lashley arrived last year and is the current World Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin.

In a recent interview with Compas On The Beat, Tony Khan lavished praise on Bobby Lashley and Cope. He called Cope and Lashley's Spears the top two in professional wrestling.

"Bobby Lashley is amazing. He's a great champion in AEW. He's absolutely deadly out there, he looks fantastic... He's deadly in the ring and I think the two top Spears in wrestling would be certainly Cope The Rated-R Superstar, and Bobby Lashley. They would have to be at the top of the active top stars in wrestling and they both been great champions. Bobby Lashley currently World Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin and also ofcourse Adam Copeland, Cope, The Rated-R Superstar, the two-time TNT Champion in AEW." [From 04:23 to 05:06]

Cope played a huge role in Bobby Lashley's decision to sign with AEW

In 2023, Cope shocked the world by signing with All Elite Wrestling and debuting at the WrestleDream 2023 Pay-Per-View. The veteran's decision to move to the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly influenced Bobby Lashley's move to the company last year.

In an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Bobby Lashley opened up about his conversation with Cope and how he explained the difference in being signed to All Elite Wrestling.

“I spoke to Edge, also, I spoke to MVP, of course, and Shelton kinda’ talked about it. When I talked to Edge, Edge really, really made some good points and he just told me how much he loved it over there and that was a big thing for me.” [H/T: EWrestling News]

The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan books Bobby Lashley in the main event scene any time soon.

