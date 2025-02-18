The Undertaker on AEW veteran: "One of the greatest wrestling minds I've ever been around"

The Undertaker has had a glorious pro wrestling career. He retired from in-ring competition in November 2020 and has been making sporadic appearances for WWE ever since.

Ad

During his active career, The Phenom had great rivalries with some of the best in the business. One of his most compelling feuds was against Jake “The Snake” Roberts, a top star of WWE's Golden Era.

Around a year after 'Taker's debut in WWE, he got involved in a storyline with Roberts. They formed a tag team to take on Jim Duggan and Randy Savage but later split up. The Hall of Famers eventually collided in a singles match at WrestleMania 8.

Ad

Trending

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman talked about his relationship with Jake Roberts in WWE and what made him special.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"I've always felt like you had one of the greatest wrestling minds that I've ever been around. I just like the way he thinks about things, his mannerisms, and the way he makes things make sense, and of course, just the darkness around how it all happens. He is brilliant."

Ad

The Undertaker said that out of the many stars on the WWE roster, he could only ask Roberts for advice regarding his character.

"But I was privy at a very young age as I'm developing that character to be able to run up and down the roads and, you know, sit under the learning tree. I knew where to soak it in. I mean, there was nobody else on the roster that I could turn to [take advice about my character]. There was nobody dark that had that kind of edge to them [like Roberts]." [From 39:20 to 40:21]

Ad

Ad

The Undertaker claimed Jake Roberts helped him on the road

The Undertaker and Jake Roberts were travel buddies at one point. The time they spent together taught 'Taker a lot about the business. On the same podcast, The Phenom confessed that he gained tons of knowledge from the Hall of Famer when they were on the road.

"I learned so much just traveling with him, not to mention all the bad stuff that I learned! I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake! But, man, the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road. Wow, man, he is honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did."

Ad

Ad

Jake Roberts had his final wrestling match in 2018. He is currently signed to AEW, where he performs as the on-screen manager of La Facción Ingobernable. Meanwhile, The Undertaker hung up his wrestling boots after his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback