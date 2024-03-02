The Undertaker says his former WWE travel partner is a "wrestling genius"

The Undertaker shared car rides with other WWE Superstars during his first few years with the company. The Hall of Famer recently recalled how one of his former travel partners, Jake Roberts, taught him a lot about the wrestling business.

Roberts wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1992 before returning for another run with the company between 1996 and 1997. The 68-year-old was best known for his DDT finisher and pet snake Damien.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker made it clear how much Roberts helped him on the road:

"I learned so much just traveling with him, not to mention all the bad stuff that I learned! I learned a lot of bad habits from Jake! But, man, the knowledge that he spit traveling up and down the road. Wow, man, he is honestly a wrestling genius in everything that he did." [27:58 – 28:28]

Many legends consider Roberts to be one of the greatest minds in the wrestling industry. The former WWE star currently works for AEW as an advisor and occasional on-screen personality.

The Undertaker reveals advice Jake Roberts gave him

During one of their car rides, Jake Roberts told his former opponent to record audio whenever he thought of an idea for his character.

The Undertaker added that Roberts suggested he use song lyrics to help him come up with promos and new ways to present his on-screen persona:

"He was the one that taught me to carry a little pocket recorder with me. He says, 'Because you're gonna hear things in songs that are gonna click with you. You gotta put it in there because you won't remember it.' Especially traveling with him, I wouldn't remember it because there's a good chance I wasn't gonna remember where I was at the night before!" [28:28 – 28:51]

In the same episode, The Deadman named one thing about current wrestling that does not make sense.

