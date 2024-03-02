The Undertaker names one thing about current wrestling that doesn't make sense

The Undertaker is viewed by many as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer gave his honest take on the level of violence on show at some independent wrestling events.

In the 1990s, hardcore wrestling became popular thanks to Paul Heyman's Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion. The use of weapons also became common in WWE during the Attitude Era.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker questioned the psychology behind independent wrestlers deliberately putting their bodies through pain:

"You can scroll through social media and all these wrestling sites, and there's just certain smaller independent outlaw promotions are just doing violence to be violent. It's like gore movies kinda, like how graphic can you be? .......Without anything that makes any sense. Like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go through a table, or I'm gonna get hit with a lightbulb just for the sake of getting [hit] with a lightbulb.'" [53:28 – 54:02]

As The Undertaker referenced, tables have become the most popular weapon in wrestling over the last 30 years. A wrestler being put through a table almost always elicits a rapturous crowd reaction.

The Undertaker's advice for independent wrestlers

Although he does not mind weapons in matches, the former WWE Champion believes storylines should take priority over risky spots designed to make fans react.

Due to the company's family-friendly approach, The Undertaker added that WWE is unlikely to revert to the days of weapons frequently being used throughout shows:

"I'm not opposed to that, but it has to make sense and it has to be wrapped around a story that makes sense. You don't go to that level just for the sake of going to that level. Obviously, you're not gonna see that kinda stuff with WWE anymore. That's off the table as far as what they can do. I mean, they're not missing a beat." [54:04 – 54:36]

The Phenom also disclosed details about the time a WWE legend failed to follow a simple instruction before a match in the 1990s.

