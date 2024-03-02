The Undertaker recalls opponent failing to follow a simple instruction before WWE match

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after a 30-year WWE career. In a recent podcast episode, the wrestling legend recalled how The Ultimate Warrior once went against a request he made shortly before their match.

In the early 1990s, The Undertaker started getting tattoos for the first time. On one occasion, his right arm was in a lot of pain after sitting through an eight-hour tattoo session the day before a show.

The Deadman said on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast that he asked his opponent, The Ultimate Warrior, to avoid his right arm. However, the former WWE Champion failed to follow the instruction:

"I bet we weren't in the match 10, 15 seconds, and he just snatches right onto my arm and jerks me, I don't know if he was going to shoot me in [to the ropes] or what," The Undertaker stated. "Oh lord have mercy. I've got a high threshold to pain. I honestly thought my skin had just busted open. It was fine, it got a little scabby, but it hurt." [17:27 – 18:00]

Including televised and non-televised events, The Undertaker faced The Ultimate Warrior more than 50 times in 1991. The highlight of their feud came on July 1, 1991, when Warrior defeated his rival in a Body Bag match at Madison Square Garden.

Why The Ultimate Warrior did not follow The Undertaker's instruction

It is well known that The Ultimate Warrior did not get along with some of his fellow wrestlers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

While The Undertaker did not have anything bad to say about Warrior, he suspected that his opponent might have purposely hurt his arm:

"It wasn't [a joke], I just think that was just the way he was. He may have been just testing me too. We hadn't been working together that long. But, yeah, boy, he snatched me up. It was intense. That stung for a few days working with it." [18:11 – 18:38]

On April 8, 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. Three days earlier, he joined the WWE Hall of Fame after settling his long-standing issues with the company.

