Chris Jericho gets the answer from WWE legend

AEW Star Chris Jericho and WWE Legend The Undertaker commented back and forth on Instagram. Jericho mentioned The Deadman in his post. The Undertaker returned the favor.

Earlier today, Chris Jericho posted a picture on Instagram captioned: 'Motel Hell.' Jericho posed beside a room numbered 666. The Undertaker commented 'What!?!' followed by Jericho asking whether The Phenom was behind this.

The Undertaking replying to Chris Jericho

Taker's comment has garnered over 400 likes. Jericho and The Undertaker both follow each other on Instagram. While The Deadman has over 3.7 million followers, Jericho is a little ahead with 3.8 million followers.

Most recently, The Undertaker wrestled his final match at WWE Wrestlemania 36. In the Cinematic Boneyard Match, Taker secured victory over AJ Styles. It was The Undertaker’s 25th WrestleMania win. Taker's only two losses at Wrestlemania were against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He made his final appearance at Survivor Series 2020.

Chris Jericho paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Chris Jericho paying tribute to his good friend Eddie Guerrero last night was dope 🙏

Chris Jericho paying tribute to his good friend Eddie Guerrero last night was dope 🙏 https://t.co/PAuE4JANzs

Jericho's The Inner Circle was victorious at Full Gear. The Minneapolis Street Fight was chaotic and spectacular. Sammy Guevara paid homage to Jeff Hardy by pulling off a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder.

In the closing moments, Jericho executed a frog-splash on Dan Lambert. It was a tribute to his late friend Eddie Guerrero. Fans appreciated it by being as vocal as they could be.

