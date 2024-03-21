The Undertaker's gimmick being taken up by another star is a real possibility, says WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on the possibility of another star taking up The Undertaker's gimmick. The legend is Jeff Jarrett.

Taker hung up his wrestling boots in 2020. His career spanned three decades and was filled with glory. He is considered one of the best to grace the squared circle. Though The Phenom has retired from in-ring action, he is very active on social media.

In a recent edition of his My World podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett talked about someone else continuing The Undertaker's legacy.

"Timing is everything, and creative is subjective – and again, when I say timing, I'm not talking about the mechanics of a match, I'm talking about the whole essence of a storyline, and the build-up. And, again, can you imagine the right set of circumstances? Look, Mark's doing one man shows now. He's very active, the podcast, and all that, so maybe today the time isn't right? I don't know."

Given how active Taker is, the Hall of Famer stated that it would not be the perfect time right now. However, it could materialize in the near future.

"But I think that it is a real possibility? I think it's almost a guarantee. Hell yes. It would didn't be possible without Mark's incredible run. There's multiple situation and instances in Mexico of this. As a creative guy? Man, that would be fun to write. Oh my gosh. Fun to write and book, everything that goes with it." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Undertaker claims to be done with wrestling

When The Undertaker retired from wrestling in 2020, he did it for good.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Callaway podcast, he stated that he doesn't want to wrestle anymore. However, he is open to minor in-ring angles as long as he doesn't have to engage in intense physical performances.

"Yeah, something like that's easy. I can still throw a punch as long as I don't have to you know, as long as I don't have to run ropes, dive over ropes, take a suplex or anything like that. Like I could do it, but I just don't want to," he said.

The Dead Man had such an angle last year when he appeared in WWE NXT and chokeslammed Bron Breakker. Before that, he also appeared on Raw is XXX under his American Bada*s gimmick to confront LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

