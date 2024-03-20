The Undertaker will not get out of retirement, but is open to do one thing instead: What is he ready for?

The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling in 2020, leaving behind a trail of iconic moments.

Despite not wrestling in almost four years, many fans still hope that, in typical Deadman fashion, 'Taker will one day return for one more match. Looking to quash those ideas, The Phenom himself recently stated on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calloway podcast that he would not be open to wrestling again but would still be up for returning for a short in-ring angle, much like he did in NXT with Bron Breakker last year.

"Yeah something like that's easy. I can still throw a punch as long as I don't have to you know, as long as I don't have to run ropes, dive over ropes, take a suplex or anything like that. Like I could do it but I just don't want to. " [From 46:30 to 46:45]

For 30 years, The Undertaker was the measuring stick in WWE, with performers from various generations looking to test themselves against him in intense matches.

The Undertaker praises current WWE Superstar

While The Phenom no longer competes in the ring, he still keeps an eye on the current WWE product. One superstar who has caught his attention recently is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther.

Speaking on another edition of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker explained why he is such a big fan of the leader of Imperium.

"I really like him. I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean, he just had that match with Dom Mysterio, which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn't turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I'm really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in."

Gunther is set for another huge match in the coming weeks, as he will put his Intercontinental title on the line at WrestleMania 40 against Sami Zayn.

