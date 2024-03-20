The Undertaker is a huge fan of top WWE Superstar; says "sky's the limit" for him

The Undertaker recently praised a top WWE Superstar and stated that the "sky's the limit" for him in the wrestling business. The star who has captured The Deadman's attention is none other than the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General's historic 600+ day reign with the IC Title has made him one of the biggest names in wrestling. Though many superstars have challenged him for the gold, none have been able to take him down over the almost past two years. He's now gearing up to defend his gold against a resurgent Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther has earned the respect of not only fans but also of those within the business through his work. One of them is The Undertaker, who had nothing but good things to say about the Imperium leader on his Six Feet Under podcast. The Phenom stated that Gunther reminded him of the greats from the bygone era.

He particularly lauded the IC Champion for his recent match against Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW, explaining how he managed to keep the dynamic interesting despite both names being heels.

"I really like him. I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean, he just had that match with Dom Mysterio, which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn't turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I'm really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in," said The Undertaker (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

The Undertaker had the itch to make a comeback

Elsewhere in the podcast, The Phenom spoke about how he recently had the desire to return to the ring for the first time since hanging up his boots at WrestleMania 36. He added that he even shared his feelings with his wife Michelle McCool. The Undertaker, however, clarified that the feeling was short-lived and that he doesn't have any intention of getting back in the ring.

"For me, it was extremely tough. I still struggle with it. This will light up the internet. I just got back from Australia. I was having a moment. I looked over at Michelle McCool, and we're trying to get on the same page since I've been gone. I was like, 'I'm thinking about maybe coming back.' She looked at me for like 15 seconds. 'Are you freaking kidding me? You would risk all the stuff you've had fixed already, now that you've been retired, you would risk that?' I was just in a mood. 'Yeah, I would.' 30 seconds after that she was like, 'Well, when are you going to start training?' I was like, 'Da*n, you really want to collect that insurance policy, don't you?'" said The Undertaker.

With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if WWE has The Deadman make an appearance at the event in some capacity.

