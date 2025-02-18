  • home icon
  The Undertaker's WWE career "would've been dead" if he had lost major match to AEW veteran, he says

The Undertaker's WWE career "would've been dead" if he had lost major match to AEW veteran, he says

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:21 GMT
The Undertaker AEW
AEW veteran's claim on The Undertaker (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

An AEW veteran and WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that The Undertaker's career would've been buried if he beat him in a major match. The veteran also admitted that it would've been foolish.

The AEW veteran, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, believes The Undertaker's career wouldn't have gone long if he defeated him in a big match. The two legends had a memorable encounter at WrestleMania 8 back in 1992, where The Deadman defeated Roberts in his second Mania match, and he would later go on an undefeated Mania streak.

During their match at WrestleMania 8, Jake Roberts hit two DDT finishers on Taker but didn't go for the pin. Speaking on the Six Feet Under with Mark Callaway podcast, Jake claimed that if he covered and pinned Taker at Mania 8, then The Deadman's career would've been over before his legendary WrestleMania streak.

"If I had covered his a** and beat him one two three, it was over, and not just over for the night, over period. Deadman would've been dead. ['The career doesn't go for thirty years?' Jake was asked.] It doesn't happen, never happens. It would just be a moment that's forgotten in time. Yeah, how foolish would that have been." [30:55 - 31:15]
The Undertaker has high praise for a current Champion in WWE

The Undertaker recently offered praise for the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. During an interview with Collider, Taker said that The Ring General is his guy and would've been successful even decades ago in wrestling:

"I’m glad you brought up Gunther because he’s my guy. Gunther could have worked 10 years ago, 20 years ago—hell, even 30 years ago—and he still would’ve been successful. He doesn’t waste movement. Everything he does means something," Taker said.
Moreover, it will be interesting to see if Gunther ever shares the ring with The Deadman in WWE.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'Six Feet under podcast' and give a H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
