The Undertaker has heavy praise for a top WWE champion; makes huge claim

The Undertaker has been in the wrestling business for three decades. He knows what works and what doesn't within the squared circle, and recently, he lavished high praise on a top WWE champion.

This would be the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Ring General is The Deadman's favorite wrestler on the current roster, and it all comes down to his performance.

The Hall of Famer greatly appreciated Gunther's skills in the ring, particularly how he doesn't waste any movement. In a recent interview with Collider, he discussed this and more while promoting WWE's newest program, WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats).

In fact, The Undertaker praised him highly, making a bold claim that The Ring General would have succeeded as a pro wrestler in any era. Whether it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago, or even 30, The Phenom believes Gunther would have been a top performer.

"I’m glad you brought up Gunther because he’s my guy. Gunther could have worked 10 years ago, 20 years ago—hell, even 30 years ago—and he still would’ve been successful. He doesn’t waste movement. Everything he does means something. And you’re going to see that on LFG. He brings that same energy to the show, to the point where even the coaches are affected by it. That’s what makes him so special," said Taker. [H/t Collider]

Gunther has a big match ahead of him at WrestleMania 41 against Jey Uso. It will certainly be a must-see bout, and it's safe to say that Taker will be rooting for him.

The Undertaker will be playing a huge role on WWE LFG as a mentor

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker is busy promoting WWE's new program LFG. This is not only because he is a WWE legend but also because he is a mentor on the show and will be coaching the next generation of superstars.

Taker is clearly excited about the opportunity and shared a message on social media regarding it. In the clip he posted from the show, he informed the WWE hopefuls about his expectations from them and told them to 'get ready.'

It will be interesting to see what LFG has in store for the WWE Universe. Who knows? Maybe we could witness the next big thing make their way to the top under The Phenom's guidance.

