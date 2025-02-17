The Undertaker sends a message; tells everyone to get ready

Back in the day, messages from The Undertaker were rare. However, since his retirement, Mark Calaway has been extremely active, especially on social media. Recently, he sent a message telling everyone to get ready.

The message in question comes from one of WWE's latest shows, Legends and Future Greats, abbreviated as LFG. In this show, 'Taker serves as one of the mentors for up-and-coming young stars.

The premise of the show sees 'rising talent' compete for a WWE contract while being mentored by some of the greatest stars of all time. The coaches include The Deadman, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

Although who he will be mentoring isn't confirmed yet, The Undertaker sent a message to the competitors on social media. He shared a clip from the show on X, where he explained what he expected from them as a coach, and told them to 'lace 'em up tight and get ready.'

"If I'm your coach, I expect everything from you and then I expect even more. That's how important this business is to me still. Lace 'em up tight, and get ready, because you're about to partake in something that's gonna change your world, change your life," said 'Taker.

The Hall of Famer shared the same clip on his Instagram story as well. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what he has in store for these WWE hopefuls.

The Undertaker recently reacted to a viral clip featuring a controversial WWE prospect

Although it has just started airing, WWE LFG has already gone viral. This is thanks in part to a particular clip featuring Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who as mentioned earlier is one of the coaches, and a controversial prospect, BJ Ray.

In the viral clip, Dudley refused to shake Ray's hand, which resulted in a heated argument a while later. It was a tense situation, and it took wrestling X (formerly Twitter) by storm, with many commenting on Ray's attitude and actions.

The Undertaker also shared his thoughts on the situation in an interview with CBS Sports. He felt that while Ray has a ton of personality, he will end up rubbing people the wrong way, and it's down to the fact that he thinks he has this all figured out.

As a reality show, it's safe to say that WWE LFG is off to a great start. It will be interesting to see how the show progresses and what impact it has on the wrestling industry as a whole.

