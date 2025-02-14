The Undertaker breaks silence after WWE rookie argues with Bully Ray right in front of him

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his thoughts on Bully Ray and BJ Ray's tense verbal exchange on LFG (Legends and Future Greats). BJ wasn't happy that Bully refused to shake his hand when they came face-to-face.

A clip from WWE LFG is currently going viral on Wrestling X, involving legendary wrestler Bully Ray. The clip shows him having a heated verbal exchange with WWE rookie BJ Ray, who seemed upset over the veteran for not shaking his hand.

The Undertaker sat beside Bully in silence as the latter exchanged words with BJ Ray. WWE later uploaded the full clip on its social media handles.

In a new interview with CBS Sports, The Deadman opened up about the incident.

"Everyone has a pretty good idea about Bubba's mindset and how he approaches things. This kid, BJ Ray, has a ton of personality but I think this kid is going to outwork himself... He's obviously not on my team which is probably the best thing that happened to him. He's one of those people who thinks they have all the answers but doesn't know one of the questions. He thinks he has this thing figured out, and his personality is going to blow people away, but what ends up happening is he rubs people the wrong way. I think he thinks, 'I'm going to garner attention, and people will notice me.' But he is swimming with sharks. It's not pretty." [H/T CBS Sports]

The Undertaker believes top WWE star will go over at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will compete in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He will wrestle Gunther for his world title at 'Mania. Here's what The Undertaker believes will happen at The Show of Shows:

"Now what I do think is going to happen [regarding Jey Uso vs. Gunther]? I think he [Jey] probably goes over [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm guessing."

Jey is insanely popular at the moment, and fans want nothing but to see him dethrone The Ring General at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if he manages to beat Gunther and win the top prize on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

