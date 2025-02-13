Will Jey Uso 'go over' at WWE WrestleMania 41? The Undertaker shares his opinion

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the showdown, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on whether the OG Bloodline member would dethrone The Ring General.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Imperium leader brutalized the Samoan star. Adam Pearce had to bring numerous WWE officials and security to stop the reigning World Heavyweight Champion from further attacking him. Main Event Jey, in a visibly weakened state, took the microphone and confirmed Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent.

On the latest edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley asked The Phenom whether he thought The YEET Master could emerge victorious on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Responding to this, The Undertaker stated that he believed Jey Uso would go over and beat The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"Now what I do think is going to happen [regarding Jey Uso vs. Gunther]? I think he [Jey] probably goes over [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm guessing," The Undertaker said. [From 04:14 to 04:23]

The Undertaker comments on whether Jey Uso made the right call for WWE WrestleMania 41

The former Intercontinental Champion eliminated John Cena to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble. This could have led to Jey Uso challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, especially after their promo segment on SmackDown last week. However, plans changed on RAW later.

In the same episode of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker stated that The YEET Master made the right decision by choosing Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer argued that it would maintain a united fan base and avoid alienating fans of both Jey Uso and The American Nightmare.

Absolutely, [it was the right decision that Jey Uso chose Gunther]. Well, Jey is strapped to a rocket right now. I think he resonates with people in a way that not many do, or ever have. So, if he chooses Cody [Rhodes], then you split, you're going to have your Cody crybabies. A little throwback, and then you have Jey's group [of fans]. So, why would you want to split that when you can have it all," 'Taker said.

Whether Main Event Jey Uso captures his first-ever WWE World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All remains to be seen.

