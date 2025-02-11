Jey Uso has officially made his pick for WrestleMania 41 just 11 minutes into Monday Night RAW. It was made after a brutal attack from a top champion, making Jey's decision a bit of an impulsive one.

Jey Uso came out and did the usual encore of his theme song because the crowd loved him so much. However, his celebration was cut short by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who told him last week that facing Jey at WrestleMania does nothing for his legacy. He said that since the choice isn't his, he would need a reason to make their rivalry worth something.

This was probably what he was talking about as Gunther swept Jey Uso from the top of the announce desk and brutally attacked him - including a powerbomb in the ring. Jey Uso then announced that he would be facing Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

This is, of course, the first match that has been made official for The Show of Shows. Charlotte Flair is yet to make her choice and it looks like we may have to wait a week longer as she will be on SmackDown to see Tiffany Stratton again.

Jey vs Gunther isn't a surprising direction at all considering how occupied the other stars are - especially CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

With that said, Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent will seemingly be decided inside the Elimination Chamber.

