The Undertaker breaks silence on Jey Uso choosing Gunther over Cody Rhodes for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has unveiled his take on Jey Uso, finally confirming his WrestleMania 41 opponent. After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the OG Bloodline member announced on this week's RAW that he would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship instead of Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

In an interview with Bully Ray on the Busted Open Podcast, The Deadman stated that Jey Uso made the right decision by choosing The Ring General over The American Nightmare for The Showcase of the Immortals. He acknowledged The YEET Master's growing popularity and the potential for a divided fanbase if he had chosen Cody Rhodes.

"Absolutely, [it was the right decision that Jey Uso chose Gunther]. Well, Jey is strapped to a rocket right now. I think he resonates with people in a way that not many do or ever have. So, if he chooses Cody [Rhodes], then you split, you're going to have your Cody crybabies. A little throwback, and then you have Jey's group [of fans]. So, why would you want to split that when you can have it all?" The Undertaker said. [From 02:30 - 03:04]

The WWE Hall of Famer believed that facing a well-established heel like Gunther would generate a more unified and intense crowd reaction in support of "Main Event" Jey.

"Gunther is a heels heel, he's getting a little bit [of heat], it just happens naturally. But, why not have 80,000 people 'YEETing' all at the same time," he added. [From 03:05 - 03:17]

You can watch the full video below:

Bully Ray comments on Jey Uso challenging Gunther for WWE WrestleMania

Bubba Ray Dudley recently sat down for a virtual interview with Ariel Helwani. During the conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his two cents on the matter.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bully Ray supported Jey Uso's decision to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41. He believed that choosing Cody Rhodes would have implied a lack of confidence in The YEET Master's ability to defeat The Ring General.

"I think Jey Uso made the right choice. I think if Jey Uso would have chose Cody Rhodes, that would have told me that Jey Uso had no confidence in himself and did not think he could beat Gunther. (...) If I'm Jey Uso, I'm looking for that win back," said Bully Ray.

Check out the clip below:

Fans will have to wait and see whether "Main Event" Jey will finally be able to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

