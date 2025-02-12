WWE HOFer comments on whether Jey Uso made the right or wrong choice by choosing Gunther over Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudely) has chimed in on whether Jey Uso made the right choice choosing Gunther over Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The Yeet Master earned a world title shot after winning the Royal Rumble.

Before RAW this past Monday night, he was indecisive about who he was going to pick. However, he was attacked by The Ring General during the opening segment of the show. Main Event Jey then grabbed a microphone and told Gunther that he'd see him at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the match was made official.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Bully Ray said he thinks Jey Uso made the correct decision. He said if the latter had chosen Cody Rhodes, it would've shown that he lacked confidence.

Trending

"I think Jey Uso made the right choice. I think if Jey Uso would have chose Cody Rhodes, that would have told me that Jey Uso had no confidence in himself and did not think he could beat Gunther. (...) If I'm Jey Uso, I'm looking for that win back," said Bully Ray.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo thinks Jey Uso will dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania

The Yeet Master and The Ring General collided for the world title several weeks ago on RAW, and the latter won. The babyface will get another chance to win his first world title.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Vince Russo said he sees Jey Uso emerging victorious at The Show of Shows.

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Russo's words will come true in April. If it happens, it'll undoubtedly be the biggest win of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback