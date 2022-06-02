The Undisputed Elite emerge victorious in a 10-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite episode, the Undisputed Elite alongside Bullet Club member Hikuleo faced off against Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express.

The match already had heat between the opponents before it started. In a recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the Hardys picked up a tough win over the Young Bucks. Meanwhile, Kyle O'Reilly took out Darby Allin after a grueling fight.

The match started off with Jungle Boy trading blows with Kyle O'Reilly, later switching to Christian versus Bobby Fish. Interestingly, Christian seemed reluctant to tag Matt Hardy in, only doing it half-heartedly when needed.

Further into the bout, Luchasaurus pulled off some incredible high-flying moves to gain the upper hand momentarily. However, the young Bucks were eventually able to deliver a flurry of superkicks to gain back control. In the end, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly executed a pitch-perfect Meltzer Driver on Jungle Boy to pick up the win.

Jurassic Express tasting another defeat after their win at Double or Nothing must not be sitting well with Christian. It remains to be seen how the AEW tag team champions will progress in the time to come.

