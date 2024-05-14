The verdict is in for AEW star Cash Wheeler after facing criminal charges last year - Reports

Latest reports have emerged regarding the criminal charges brought against a top AEW star last year. The talent in question is Cash Wheeler.

Wheeler was arrested last year after brandishing a weapon at a civilian in Florida in an alleged case of road rage in 2023. Aggravated assault with a firearm is considered a third-degree felony in the state and could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was expected to go on trial on May 20, 2024. He had pled his innocence in August 2023, and turned himself in later the same month, although he was eventually released from custody. A new update has emerged regarding Wheeler ahead of the latter's major pay-per-view appearance later this month.

According to the latest report from PWInsider, the prosecution has dropped all charges against the 36-year-old wrestler, with both his pre-trial hearing and his trial on May 20 being canceled. The report also claims that Wheeler's case has been officially closed and his bond has been released, allowing the North Carolina native to move on from the situation without further legal concerns.

FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson are set to face The Elite at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood nearly won the AEW World Tag Team Title at Dynasty 2024 in a ladder match against The Young Bucks but ended up losing the bout due to interference from a returning Jack Perry. The Scapegoat joined the ranks of the EVPs and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to re-form The Elite.

The stable has been taking control of All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks, starting with a stunning assault on the promotion's head honcho Tony Khan last month. The Elite went on to attack former member Kenny Omega the following week ahead of the latter undergoing surgery for his diverticulitis infection.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been abusing their power on-screen for other purposes as well, such as joining forces with Christian Cage and selecting him as AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland's opponent for Double or Nothing 2024. They have gone so far as to alter the opening of Dynamite to only feature members of The Elite in subsequent episodes.

Last week on the Wednesday-night show, Kenny Omega revealed in a taped segment that a team of AEW stars would face The New Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. The team consists of FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson, all of whom have a history with The Elite.

Kingston's status for the pay-per-view in Las Vegas is uncertain, however, after The Mad King potentially suffered an injury during his NJPW Strong Openweight Title match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Team AEW will succeed at stopping The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024.

