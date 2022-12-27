"The worst promoter and booker in history" - Wrestling fans slam Tony Khan as he finally breaks silence on turbulent backstage culture in AEW

Wrestling fans seemingly were not very receptive to Tony Khan's comments following a rough few months in AEW's locker room.
Since the post-All Out brawl took place in September 2022, several backstage incidents have taken place in what was a turbulent time for Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.
The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Ace Steel were reportedly suspended while there was real-life heat between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The latter was also allegedly suspended after a physical altercation with The Spanish God.
Apart from this, there have been several reports of wrestlers wanting to leave the company in recent months, including Malakai Black, Miro, and Buddy Matthews.
During an interview with Fightful Select, Tony Khan addressed the criticism he has received of late regarding his management. He stated that not everyone can be kept happy in the wrestling business and that a series of circumstances led to people not being featured on television.
Fans tore into the All Elite Wrestling boss, with some stating that he only caters to a niche audience. Others felt that his booking leaves a lot to be desired, and he signs unnecessary names.
Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan's use of Jake Hager in AEW
On the most recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran commented on how Tony Khan has used Jake Hager in his promotion.
The former wrestling manager slammed the former WWE star's booking and purple hat.
"All of a sudden, from behind to jump [Ricky] Starks in the ring was Jake Hager and that stupid purple hat. And then once he hits him the others come in and jump him, and at that point I thought has anybody ever worked for a promotion longer and done less while they were there than Jake Hager in AEW?" said the veteran.
Jake Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, has mainly been a part of Chris Jericho's factions in AEW, namely the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. He has also unsuccessfully challenged for all men's singles titles in the company, the world title, the TNT Championship and the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.
