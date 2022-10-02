"Best run under Triple H" - Twitter flares up with predictions to top AEW tag team jumping ship to WWE

The wrestling world erupts as fans want the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to move back to WWE under the new Triple H regime.
The Top Guys have not been seen on AEW television for nearly a month now. The last time they wrestled for the promotion was in a trio's tag team match at AEW All Out. The team holds three different tag team titles from three different promotions, thus they are also obligated to wrestle at other promotions as well. Some may be televised and some may be exclusive just for the audience in attendance.
Their lack of absence on AEW TV has certainly upset the fans. One such fan, Jobber Nation, tweeted their opinion on the tag team and suggested that the faction request their release and sign with WWE.
"Since Tony Con has given up on using them, I think FTR should quit AEW and work for Triple H again Lets not forget, FTR's BEST run was under Triple H as the Revival Just saying" Jobber Nation tweeted
The wrestling world had mixed feelings about this and responded to the tweet.
Many fans believe the opinion feels biased and the fact that The Top Guys currently hold three different tag team titles is being ignored.
People also criticized their WWE run and claimed that their current run in AEW is at its best.
Some asked fans to relax and be patient and the former World Tag Team Champions will be back in AEW soon.
Some agreed with Jobber Nation and although they did not go down right to say that FTR needed to leave AEW, they mentioned that the tag team should wrestle some of the top teams in WWE.
People believe Triple H could be the one to rejuvanate the tag team division as they believe The Cerebral Assassin cares more about the division.
WWE Star Bayley appreciated the former pet-project of Triple H
One fan recently shared a clip of Cash Wheeler hitting a Suicide Dive. The current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champion responded to the tweet in one word.
"ATHLETE" Cash Wheeler tweeted.
You can check out his tweet below:
Former RAW Women's Champion and WWE's first-ever female Grandslam Champion Bayley appreciated the spot and called Wheeler an incredible athlete.
One of the main reasons for the tag team's absence in AEW was because they are traveling to defend their titles in other promotions and it has been rumored that the Top Guys prefer limited schedules.
Do you think FTR should rejoin WWE with Triple H now in power? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
