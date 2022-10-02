"Best run under Triple H" - Twitter flares up with predictions to top AEW tag team jumping ship to WWE

The wrestling world erupts as fans want the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to move back to WWE under the new Triple H regime.

The Top Guys have not been seen on AEW television for nearly a month now. The last time they wrestled for the promotion was in a trio's tag team match at AEW All Out. The team holds three different tag team titles from three different promotions, thus they are also obligated to wrestle at other promotions as well. Some may be televised and some may be exclusive just for the audience in attendance.

Their lack of absence on AEW TV has certainly upset the fans. One such fan, Jobber Nation, tweeted their opinion on the tag team and suggested that the faction request their release and sign with WWE.

"Since Tony Con has given up on using them, I think FTR should quit AEW and work for Triple H again Lets not forget, FTR's BEST run was under Triple H as the Revival Just saying" Jobber Nation tweeted

The wrestling world had mixed feelings about this and responded to the tweet.

Many fans believe the opinion feels biased and the fact that The Top Guys currently hold three different tag team titles is being ignored.

Harlon Mumphrey @Tefro_D @JobberNationTV You have some good takes and then some bad takes but brah knock it off. They literally hold 3 different belts right now and you think their best run was as The Revival?!?! @JobberNationTV You have some good takes and then some bad takes but brah knock it off. They literally hold 3 different belts right now and you think their best run was as The Revival?!?!

And they have been used, again, showing you don't watch the show. @JobberNationTV Their best run is actually now: ROH Tag Champs, IWGP Tag Champs, AAA Tag Champs, considered the top tag team of the year by the majority of fans and their peers.And they have been used, again, showing you don't watch the show. @JobberNationTV Their best run is actually now: ROH Tag Champs, IWGP Tag Champs, AAA Tag Champs, considered the top tag team of the year by the majority of fans and their peers.And they have been used, again, showing you don't watch the show.

Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre @GiftedMoney @JobberNationTV First, Their best run was from January til June 2022. Secondly, that’s not how contracts work. You can’t just quit a company to go work for somebody else @JobberNationTV First, Their best run was from January til June 2022. Secondly, that’s not how contracts work. You can’t just quit a company to go work for somebody else

People also criticized their WWE run and claimed that their current run in AEW is at its best.

MM7 @meezymontana007 @JobberNationTV yeah them shaving each others back in the shower was the height of their career @JobberNationTV yeah them shaving each others back in the shower was the height of their career

Joe @Joe64584885 @JobberNationTV Lmao not true their best run is and would be in aew. 3 titles from different companies something in wwe they can’t do. Plus, they would face the same people 1000 times like the usos vs new day. @JobberNationTV Lmao not true their best run is and would be in aew. 3 titles from different companies something in wwe they can’t do. Plus, they would face the same people 1000 times like the usos vs new day.

I get u hate AEW & 🥰 WWE because u own WWE stock but come on bruh.., @JobberNationTV You call this their BEST run?I get u hate AEW &WWE because u own WWE stock but come on bruh.., @JobberNationTV You call this their BEST run?I get u hate AEW & 😍🥰😘WWE because u own WWE stock but come on bruh.., https://t.co/DhDuuprQ7m

Some asked fans to relax and be patient and the former World Tag Team Champions will be back in AEW soon.

Casey Rinaldi @rinaldi_casey @JobberNationTV So not booking them on one week of TV, because they were on a plane to London to fulfill New Japan commitments is TK “giving up?” The Gunn Club kept their feud going in a backstage segment this week. Chill. @JobberNationTV So not booking them on one week of TV, because they were on a plane to London to fulfill New Japan commitments is TK “giving up?” The Gunn Club kept their feud going in a backstage segment this week. Chill.

Carlos Delrio @riodeevil @shadowlaura_ @JobberNationTV It showed once again that Triple H like Vince doesn't see tag wrestling as something to showcase. The division is weak as hell and very few teams look or are booked strong. So why would FTR go back? @shadowlaura_ @JobberNationTV It showed once again that Triple H like Vince doesn't see tag wrestling as something to showcase. The division is weak as hell and very few teams look or are booked strong. So why would FTR go back?

Some agreed with Jobber Nation and although they did not go down right to say that FTR needed to leave AEW, they mentioned that the tag team should wrestle some of the top teams in WWE.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @JobberNationTV We need FTR vs Usos that's well overdue @JobberNationTV We need FTR vs Usos that's well overdue

PharaohdaKing @Pharoah_MIOM @JobberNationTV I gotta see FTR vs The Creed Brothers @JobberNationTV I gotta see FTR vs The Creed Brothers

People believe Triple H could be the one to rejuvanate the tag team division as they believe The Cerebral Assassin cares more about the division.

AEWMarx @AewMarx Triple H please contract tamper with FTR again. Maybe it'll work this time. Triple H please contract tamper with FTR again. Maybe it'll work this time.

WWE Star Bayley appreciated the former pet-project of Triple H

One fan recently shared a clip of Cash Wheeler hitting a Suicide Dive. The current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champion responded to the tweet in one word.

"ATHLETE" Cash Wheeler tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Former RAW Women's Champion and WWE's first-ever female Grandslam Champion Bayley appreciated the spot and called Wheeler an incredible athlete.

One of the main reasons for the tag team's absence in AEW was because they are traveling to defend their titles in other promotions and it has been rumored that the Top Guys prefer limited schedules.

Do you think FTR should rejoin WWE with Triple H now in power? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

