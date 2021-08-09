"The writing's on the wall" - AEW's Mark Henry concerned about the latest round of WWE NXT releases 

AEW's Mark Henry recently discussed the latest round of WWE releases, saying that nobody in NXT is safe from being cut from the company at this point.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that he came across a few funny tweets regarding the latest NXT releases, which made him giggle. However, the WWE Legend said he shouldn't have done that considering what happened recently.

Henry added that many stars could now think of taking things into their own hands by not re-signing with WWE. The AEW star also stated that these performers could be eyeing to take their talents elsewhere to ensure job security.

“I just saw, somebody said, ‘NXT has just been released by the WWE.’ And I giggled a little bit. It wasn’t a laugh, it was a [giggles]. That shouldn’t be a thing, man. I shouldn’t giggle at that, but the point about it is that there have been so many releases that people are starting to look at, ‘Damn man, the writing’s on the wall. I could be out of here at any time. Maybe I need to focus on job security. Maybe I need to go ahead and take a preemptive strike and not re-sign, and go somewhere else.’"(H/T - WrestlingInc)

On August 6th, WWE announced the departure of as many as 13 NXT and 205 Live stars, sending shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. The most surprising fact was that even top-tier performers like Bronson Reed and Bobby Fish, who were vital fixtures in NXT, were also swiftly cut from the company.

Mark Henry has made a valid point regarding the future of WWE NXT

The latest round of releases wasn't even the first one as WWE had already released 11 NXT and 205 Live stars on June 25th. It cannot be denied that there's a lot of merit to what Mark Henry said, as performers in WWE don't have much job security anymore, despite being under a contract with a global juggernaut.

Recent reports have seemingly confirmed that releases in WWE will become a 'regular occurrence" from here onwards.

Another rumor suggested that NXT is undergoing major creative changes, with the brand keen on pushing younger and physically imposing stars. As such, it's natural if some athletes are skeptical before joining the promotion and could assess other opportunities available at their disposal.

