Backstage details on what Vince McMahon wants from WWE NXT, Major changes planned - Reports

The multiple major releases from NXT recently have left fans wondering as to what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is planning to do. The reports now claim that NXT is set to undergo some major changes and a memo has been sent out to WWE's third brand.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were not involved in the decision to release multiple NXT talents recently. It was Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis who picked the names. Meltzer claimed that the feeling is that a lot of competitors in WWE NXT are "too small and too old":

“Paul Levesque and Shawn Michaels didn’t have anything to do with the cuts. It was done by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis. The basic gist is that NXT is gonna change in some ways and they think that a lot of the competitors are too small and too old,” said Dave Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer added that the original idea behind NXT was to find and develop new mega-stars for WWE who can main event WrestleMania. Meltzer claimed that WWE wants more wrestlers like Roman Reigns.

It was further revealed that the feeling within WWE is that NXT lost the war against AEW. They now want to go in a new direction with NXT and have younger and bigger workers. This was reportedly why several cuts were made last week. Meltzer added that a memo was sent out revealing what WWE actually wants from NXT:

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestlingNews)

Which NXT Superstars were released by WWE last week?

Not long after releasing several major main roster stars, WWE had yet another round of talents cuts during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Some of the major and surprising names included former Undisputed ERA member Bobby Fish, former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed and Mercedes Martinez.

Other names released were Tyler Rust, Leon Ruff, Giant Zanjeer, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Stephon Smith, Zechariah Smith and Asher Hale.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the recent WWE NXT releases.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Jack Cunningham