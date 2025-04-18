The Young Bucks have a 2-word reaction to AEW announcing return opponents

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently opened up on their in-ring return announcement in Tony Khan's promotion. The company's EVPs will face two newly signed stars upon return.

The Young Bucks have not wrestled on AEW TV since losing their World Tag Team Championships on a Dynamite episode in October 2024. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were on a tour of Japan amid their absence, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Titles as well. The duo made their All Elite return at Dynasty 2025 recently.

The company's EVPs cost Swerve Strickland the AEW World Title, allowing Jon Moxley to retain. Meanwhile, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been booked for their in-ring return on Dynamite next week. The Bucks will take on Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in a tag team encounter next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took notice of the match announcement and sent out the following two-word message on X (fka Twitter):

"We back."

Moreover, both Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were recently announced as the new AEW signings, and it will be interesting to see how the duo fares as a team next Wednesday against The Bucks.

Top AEW star warned The Young Bucks on Collision

The current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sends a warning to The Young Bucks. During his live promo on the latest Collision episode, Moxley addressed The Bucks, asking them to stay in their lane and not cross the line:

"As far as The Young Bucks.. After last night, I've decided I officially don't like you two. I don't like looking at you. So you stay in your own lane, because you cross the line with me, I swear to God I will make sure you are never seen or heard from in this business again, and I mean that," Moxley said.

Hereafter, only time will tell where the story between Jon Moxley and The Bucks is heading.

