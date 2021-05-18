The Young Bucks address a controversial moment from AEW Dynamite 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seem to have made it a point to joke about every controversy surrounding them on their Twitter handle.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) officially split up as a team after losing a highly emotional match against the Bucks.

However, the feed quickly cut to a backstage segment involving Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. The move irked many fans, who claimed that the veteran duo deserved a few moments to sell the enormity of the situation.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions claimed they were the ones who asked the production team to cut moments before Daniels and Kazarian embraced in the ring.

"We were the ones who told the truck to cut right before SCU hugged," wrote The Young Bucks.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 17, 2021

A few days ago, when reports surrounding AEW going through an internal struggle emerged, The Young Bucks made fun of those developments as well.

While joking about something doesn't mean the criticism or controversy dies down, it does indicate that the duo don't hesitate to tackle them head-on.

The Young Bucks will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

After successfully retaining their AEW Tag Team Championships last week, The Young Bucks will have to go through another challenge this week in the form of Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr).

Though a title change looks quite unlikely, the match could still be a competitive affair, with the challengers having a chance to impress fans even in a loss.

This Wednesday, May 19 on #AEWDynamite the World Tag Team Title is on the line when the Champions the @YoungBucks have a brush with greatness: the #1 contenders @FlyinBrianJr + @griffgarrison1 the Varsity Blonds! Will Wednesday be a great night to be a Blond? pic.twitter.com/vvFf0EOYkh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

The Young Bucks are widely predicted to put their titles on the line against Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30.

Do you think AEW should have given some more time to SCU to embrace after their loss? Could Varsity Blondes pull off a shocking victory over The Young Bucks and become the new tag team champs? Sound off in the comments section below.