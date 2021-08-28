The Young Bucks' AEW All Out opponents confirmed

Lucha Bros have emerged as the next challenger for the AEW Tag Team Championships and will now face The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match at All Out 2021.

Penta El Zero Meido and Rey Fenix defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasarus) on this week's taped version of AEW Rampage in the final of the Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament. The two teams got the Milwaukee crowd on their feet with an incredible performance.

The tag team clash was the best AEW match of the week, as this Dynamite's surprisingly didn't feature any standout bout.

The match featured several jaw-dropping moments, courtesy of Rey Fenix's unreal athleticism. However, the one spot that stood out was Luchasaus kicking out of a Mexican Destroyer from Fenix, with the crowd erupting.

Lucha Bros managed to put Luchasarus down with a series of superkicks and followed it with a combined Packaged Piledriver to secure the win on AEW Rampage.

The Young Bucks unleashed a post-match beatdown on Lucha Bros on AEW Rampage

After the match, The Young Bucks, who watched the final from the entrance ramp, made their way to the ring and attacked The Lucha Bros. The duo tried their best to weaken their AEW All Out 2021 opponents, but Jurassic Express made the save for Fenix and Penta.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros are tied in pay-per-view clashes so far, with both their matches at Double or Nothing 2019 and All Out 2019 being legitimate show-stealers.

With Lucha Bros at the height of their popularity right now, it's safe to say they will have the Chicago crowd on their side at All Out 2021 on September 5th.

