The Young Bucks' ally reacts to former AEW star's blockbuster WWE WrestleMania debut

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 22, 2025 09:30 GMT
The Young Bucks are AEW EVPs and wrestlers (Image via The Young Bucks's X)

AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks have had a close ally who keeps his eye on the wrestling world. He recently reacted to a former All Elite star making his big debut at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Brandon Cutler, the Bucks' close associate, mentioned the masked luchador Rey Fenix, who was released by Tony Khan and signed by WWE in April 2025. He gave his thoughts on the former AEW star competing at WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut two weeks before WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown. Initially, he was not scheduled for a match at The Show of Shows this year. However, after Rey Mysterio got injured on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, the WWE Hall of Famer handpicked Fenix to replace him against El Grande Americano.

Despite losing the bout, Fenix impressed the audience with his spectacular performance. This led to Young Bucks' ally, Brandon Cutler, taking to his X to react to Fenix's WrestleMania debut with a heart and fire emoji.

"❤️🔥"
A WWE Hall of Famer compared former AEW star Rey Fenix to luchador legend, Rey Mysterio

Rey Fenix's dynamic style and in-ring acumen have impressed the WWE Universe in just weeks. Among them was WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who gave his take on the former AEW star.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time World Champion called Rey Fenix the second coming of The Master of the 619. He saw a young Mysterio in Fenix and applauded his work inside the squared circle.

"Dragon Lee's unbelievable, but that kid Rey Fenix, man, he's the second coming to Rey Mysterio," Booker T stated. "Some of the stuff that guy I've seen do in the ring has been just incredible. Unbelievable. Rey Mysterio's always been that same way, especially a young Rey Mysterio in WCW. So dynamic and so fluent in his movements and execution."

With Rey Fenix on a new journey in WWE after the end of his stint in AEW and making his debut at WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see him possibly become a cornerstone on Friday Night SmackDown moving forward.

