WWE star is the second coming of Rey Mysterio, Booker T says

Rey Mysterio is viewed by many as one of the greatest high-flying wrestlers in WWE history. During a recent episode of his radio show, Booker T likened Rey Fenix to his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

On the April 4 episode of SmackDown, Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer on his WWE in-ring debut. The 34-year-old followed up the impressive victory with a win over Legado Del Fantasma member Berto on April 11.

Booker T said on his Hall of Fame show that Dragon Lee is another masked superstar to look out for. However, he thinks Fenix is the WWE luchador closest to Mysterio's level.

"Dragon Lee's unbelievable, but that kid Rey Fenix, man, he's the second coming to Rey Mysterio," Booker T stated. "Some of the stuff that guy I've seen do in the ring has been just incredible. Unbelievable. Rey Mysterio's always been that same way, especially a young Rey Mysterio in WCW. So dynamic and so fluent in his movements and execution." [33:23 – 33:53]

Fenix is the brother of RAW star Penta. Both men recently joined WWE after six years in AEW.

Booker T on Rey Mysterio's wrestling legacy

In the 1990s, Rey Mysterio cemented his status as one of the world's most talented wrestlers during his time in WCW. He went on to become a three-time World Champion after joining WWE in 2002.

Having worked with Mysterio in the past, Booker T thinks Rey Fenix is "so freaking close" to being as good as the legendary luchador:

"I look at a guy like Rey Fenix, he's definitely a guy that can literally be the guy that can carry that mantle because there's never gonna be another Rey Mysterio. Dominik [Rey Mysterio's son] is not even a Rey Mysterio. Dominik is his own character, his own kind, but Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix, man, those two are so freaking close. Almost mirror images in so many different ways." [33:53 – 34:23]

On April 19, Mysterio will face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. Rey Fenix is not advertised to compete at the two-night event.

