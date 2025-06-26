The Young Bucks announce ex-WWE star has been suspended from AEW

The Young Bucks have announced that a top AEW star has been suspended, and this will clearly have a lot of ramifications. That is because All In is only a month away.

On Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay teamed up to take on Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in a tag team match. They won the match with ease but had a run-in with the Young Bucks after the match.

They also challenged the Young Bucks to put their EVP titles on the line in a match against them at All In. After the match, the Bucks were clearly enraged and announced that former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland would be suspended for a week for putting his hands on an AEW official.

“You are so stupid. Per the AEW bully handbook, you put your hands on an AEW official. You know what that means? That means that you are suspended for the week without pay. Get his a** out of here," Matthew Jackson said.

This feud is building up nicely, and it looks like the rivalry is taking shape just in time for All In, which will be taking place in Texas next month. Tony Khan will be hoping that this match pulls in the fans for the biggest AEW show of the year.

