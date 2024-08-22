The Young Bucks apparently involved in a chaotic hotel evacuation situation ahead of AEW All In

AEW stars are currently in the United Kingdom for the upcoming All In pay-per-view, where The Young Bucks will defend their title. The event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 25.

At AEW's biggest event of the year, The Elite members are set to put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line in a three-way tag team match against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Before the event, The Young Bucks might have been involved in a chaotic situation. Around an hour ago, Mark O'Brien took to his X/Twitter account and revealed that he and the Jackson Brothers met with an unfortunate incident at 4:15 AM.

O'Brien disclosed they had to evacuate the Hilton Cardiff hotel, where they were staying because a fire had erupted in the building. Additionally, he uploaded a photo of the letter sent by the hotel's operations director, apologizing for the inconvenience caused due to the incident.

Tony Khan is upset with The Young Bucks

Ahead of All In 2024, AEW President Tony Khan sat down for an interview with Barstool Rasslin'. During the chat, Khan addressed The Young Bucks' actions over the past few months. The 41-year-old said he was deeply hurt and upset by what had transpired.

For those unaware, a few months ago, Matt and Nick Jackson lured Tony Khan into a trap with the help of Jack Perry and brutally attacked him. Following the ambush on the AEW head honcho, the heel duo took over the company and started wreaking havoc.

Fortunately, Tony Khan is back in control and is ready to present a memorable pay-per-view in London, England, alongside his crew. It will be interesting to see whether the Bucks can retain their gold on Sunday.

